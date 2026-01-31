The NBA suspended George for 25 games Saturday for violating the league's Anti-Drug program.

The suspension will start with Saturday's game against the Pelicans and will keep George off the floor until late March. When healthy, George made an impact as the team's third option behind Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, so George's extended absence is a big blow to a Sixers team in the midst of a crowded Eastern Conference playoff race. In George's absence, Dominick Barlow figures to be the top candidate to enter the 76ers' starting lineup, and Kelly Oubre should also take on an expanded role for Philadelphia.