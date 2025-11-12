George (knee) is moving closer to a return to game action and will be re-evaluated later this week, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

George underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in July and has yet to make his season debut, though he is seemingly inching closer to a return to the floor. Charania noted that the veteran forward is "in the final stage of his debut process," though doctors want him to strengthen his left quadriceps to support his knee. George is coming off an injury-plagued 2024-25 campaign in which he appeared in just 41 regular-season games, finishing with averages of 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals while shooting just 43.0 percent from the field in 32.5 minutes per game.