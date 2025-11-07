George (knee) won't be available for Saturday's game against the Raptors and Sunday's contest against the Pistons, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

George is scheduled to meet with doctors over the weekend to determine the next steps in his recovery from left knee surgery. It appeared that the star forward was inching closer to his season debut, given that he's been practicing since the end of training camp, but his absence will extend until at least early next week. In the interim, Kelly Oubre should remain a high-end streaming option in fantasy.