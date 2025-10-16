George (knee) is unlikely to be ready for the start of the regular season, Derek Bodner of AllPHLY.com reports.

Given that George has just begun participating in live portions of practice, he's not expected to be ramped up in time for Wednesday's regular-season opener in Boston. With the star forward likely sidelined for at least one game to begin the campaign, Kelly Oubre and Justin Edwards are the most likely candidates to pick up the slack at power forward.