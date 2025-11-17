George (knee) is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Clippers, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

George will make his long-awaited season debut Monday after missing the first few weeks of the regular season while recovering from offseason left knee surgery. The nine-time All-Star will be on a minutes restriction, per Tony Jones of The Athletic, though head coach Nick Nurse did not specify a number. George's return is likely to cut into the minutes of 76ers wings such as Quentin Grimes, Trendon Watford and, once healthy, Kelly Oubre (knee).