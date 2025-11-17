default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

George (knee) is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Clippers, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

George will make his long-awaited season debut Monday after missing the first few weeks of the regular season while recovering from offseason left knee surgery. The nine-time All-Star will be on a minutes restriction, per Tony Jones of The Athletic, though head coach Nick Nurse did not specify a number. George's return is likely to cut into the minutes of 76ers wings such as Quentin Grimes, Trendon Watford and, once healthy, Kelly Oubre (knee).

More News