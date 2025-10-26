76ers' Paul George: Won't play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
George (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Magic.
George will remain out Monday as he continues to recover from July left knee surgery. With him and several other regulars sidelined, Jabari Walker, Justin Edwards and Adem Bona are candidates for expanded roles, while George's next opportunity to debut could come Tuesday in the second half of the back-to-back against the Wizards.
