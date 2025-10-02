George (knee) will not play in Thursday's preseason game against the Knicks, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

George said at Media Day on Sept. 26 that he was getting better and better, but he's still ramping up after undergoing knee surgery back in July. He indicated that the next few weeks would be important for his early season availability, so it's hard to imagine that he'll be cleared for any preseason action at this point.