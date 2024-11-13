George has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers due to left knee injury management, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

George and Joel Embiid (rest) will sit the second half of Philadelphia's back-to-back, opening up plenty of minutes for several reserves. George had his best game of the season against the Knicks on Tuesday, posting 29 points (10-19 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block in 32 minutes. George should return to action Friday in Orlando.