George received injections in his left adductor muscle and left knee Monday and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

George has been consulting with doctors on treatment options for his groin and knee injuries, and while there is no word on whether the 34-year-old will require surgery, he'll miss the rest of the 2024-25 campaign after receiving the injections. The veteran forward delivered a lackluster year that was filled with injuries, and he'll finish the season with averages of 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.3 three-pointers, 1.8 steals and 0.5 blocks across 32.5 minutes per game in 41 regular-season appearances. He shot 43.0 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from beyond the arc. The team is fighting for a spot in the Play-In Tournament, though with Joel Embiid (knee) already having been ruled out for the rest of the season, the Sixers will play it safe with George and explore their options ahead of next season.