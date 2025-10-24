76ers' Paul George: Won't suit up Saturday
George (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hornets.
George will miss his second consecutive contest as he recovers from arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, which he underwent in July. The veteran forward has returned to practice, and his next opportunity to play will come Monday against the Magic. With George sidelined, Dominick Barlow and Jabari Walker are candidates for an uptick in playing time.
