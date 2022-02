Millsap was traded to the 76ers on Thursday, along with James Harden, in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Millsap fell out of favor with the Nets around mid-December and only appeared in two games after Christmas Day. He'll head to Philly to provide some frontcourt depth, and while he could see a slightly increased role, the veteran is unlikely to emerge as a fantasy option in most formats.