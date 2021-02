Reed logged 23 points (10-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, four steals and three assists over 33 minutes in Friday's 103-92 win over Santa Cruz.

Reed has been heavily involved for the Blue Coats over the first two games of the G League season, and he posted his second consecutive double-double in Friday's win. He led the team in scoring and steals against Santa Cruz and should continue to be involved during the four-week bubble in Orlando.