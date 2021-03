Reed totaled 27 points (12-19 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 16 rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks over 33 minutes in Saturday's 106-95 loss to the Hustle.

Reed has remained the top contributor for the Blue Coats throughout the season, and Saturday's regular-season finale was no different. He led the team in nearly every statistical category but fell just short of leading Delaware to the win over Memphis.