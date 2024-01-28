Reed contributed 30 points (14-21 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 13 rebounds, one assist and two steals in 42 minutes during Saturday's 111-105 loss to the Nuggets.

Fans of Reed and Patrick Beverley (17 points, 11 assists) were in basketball heaven Saturday. Joel Embiid (knee) and Tyrese Maxey (ankle) didn't suit up, while Mo Bamba (knee) is amid a multi-week absence, leaving Reed with a mammoth workload. His diet of midrange jumpers and buckets around the basket punished Denver. The Nuggets dared Reed to hit shots, and he succeeded Saturday.