Reed isn't starting Monday's game against the Rockets.

With Joel Embiid (knee) sidelined, Reed has started seven of Philadelphia's past nine games. However, Embiid will return to action without restrictions Monday, so Reed should revert to a modest bench role. As a reserve this season, Reed has averaged 4.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.2 steals-plus-blocks in 13.4 minutes per game.