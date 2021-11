Reed was assigned to the G League's Delaware Blue Coats on Monday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

With Joel Embiid out due to COVID-19 protocols, Reed carved out a role in the 76ers' regular rotation and even drew a pair of starts. However, with Embiid back at full strength, Reed likely won't see much playing time at the NBA level, so he is expected to be a frequent visitor to the G League to get regular playing time.