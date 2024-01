Reed produced seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and three steals over 17 minutes during Thursday's 134-122 loss to Indiana.

Reed led all bench players in rebounds while leading the 76ers with a trio of threes in a well-rounded performance. Reed has posted at least five points and five rebounds in 11 games this season, including in two straight contests. He has now recorded three or more steals in three games.