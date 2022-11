Reed ended with 12 points (6-6 FG), 13 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 133-103 win over Orlando.

It's usually a toss-up as to who has benefitted the most from Joel Embiid's (foot) absence, but it was Reed's turn Sunday, besting starter Montrezl Harrell with a double-double. Since the proper pivot for Embiid is unpredictable, using Reed or Harrell as a streaming option carries a modicum of risk.