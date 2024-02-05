Coach Nick Nurse said Reed is dealing with an illness ahead of Monday's game versus Dallas, but the center will suit up, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

With Joel Embiid (knee) sidelined, the 76ers need Reed available for as many minutes as possible, but the backup big man will presumably be limited against the Mavericks. He was reportedly dealing with the aliment ahead of Saturday's blowout loss to Brooklyn, and he posted just two points and four rebounds in 15 minutes during that contest.