Reed tallied 19 points (8-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 33 minutes in Tuesday's 127-98 win over the Swarm.

Reed fouled out Tuesday, but he was still a top contributor for Delaware, leading the team with 16 rebounds while nearly topping 20 points once again. The 21-year-old has posted double-doubles in each of the first four games of the 2020-21 G League season and figures to maintain a significant role for the Blue Coats going forward.