Reed posted 17 points (8-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one assist, five blocks and two steals over 28 minutes during Sunday's 134-105 win over the Nets.

Reed was a class above in the victory, reminding everyone just what he can do when handed meaningful minutes. He has firmly established himself as the primary backup behind Joel Embiid, although fans would love to see what he can do when not playing second fiddle to the potential MVP. If he can somehow land a sizeable role next season, he would certainly become a name to consider, even in standard formats.