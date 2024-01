Reed had 30 points (14-21 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 13 rebounds, one assist and two steals in 42 minutes during Saturday's 111-105 loss to Denver.

Reed replaced Joel Embiid (knee) in the starting lineup Saturday by leading all players in scoring while hauling in a team-high rebound total in a 30-point double-double performance. Reed set season-high marks in both points and rebounds while tallying his second double-double of the year.