Reed supplied seven points (3-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal over 28 minutes during Thursday's 127-124 win over the Jazz.

Getting his third start in the last four games due to Joel Embiid's knee trouble, Reed led the Sixers in rebounding as he pulled down 10-plus boards for the third time this season. In 11 contests as a starter, the fourth-year forward is averaging 12.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals in 25.8 minutes a game, and with Embiid potentially facing an extended absence, Reed's run of fantasy relevance should continue.