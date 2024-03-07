Reed notched 17 points (8-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 11 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 24 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 115-109 loss to Memphis.

Shifting back into the starting five after coming off the bench for three games, Reed responded with his fifth double-double of the season. Joel Embiid (knee) doesn't appear to be close to returning from knee surgery, so Reed will continue filling a large role in the Sixers' frontcourt, but his production has been erratic. Over 16 games since Embiid went down, Reed is averaging 8.8 points, 7.8 boards, 1.6 assists and 1.3 blocks over 25.4 minutes a contest.