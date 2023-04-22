Reed notched 10 points (5-10 FG), 15 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 96-88 victory over the Nets in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

With Joel Embiid (knee) sidelined, Reed stepped into the starting lineup, helping the Nets secure a 4-0 series win. Performances like this are what managers have been hoping for all season. Head coach Doc Rivers finally used some common sense, starting Reed over the likes of Montrezl Harrell and Dewayne Dedmon. It sounds as though Embiid could also miss at least the first game of their second-round series, meaning Reed's time as the starting center could extend a little longer.