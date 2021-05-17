Reed provided 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 24 minutes in Sunday's 128-117 win over the Magic.

The Sixers proved why they are a playoff-caliber team in the finale as they showed off their extreme depth by sitting all of their starters. The scenario proved fruitful for Reed, who came off the bench to produce a solid total. A crowded depth chart hampers his impact, and his 24 minutes Sunday was an outlier. The 2020 second-round pick may have to wait a year before he has a significant impact.