Reed finished with 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds and two blocks across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 119-96 victory over the Heat.

Reed has shown he can produce when given enough minutes, and Wednesday's game was no different, as he enjoyed an uptick in playing time due to the absence of Joel Embiid (foot) and responded with a double-double, his fourth of the season. Reed has four double-doubles in the four games in which he's logged at least 24 minutes, but his playing time moving forward will be directly related to Embiid's availability.