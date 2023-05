Reed is starting Monday's Game 1 against the Celtics, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Reed entered the starting lineup in place of Joel Embiid (knee) for his team's Game 4 victory over the Nets in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals, and he'll draw another start Monday evening. Reed put up 10 points, 15 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during his last start.