Reed will start Monday against Miami, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Reed will make his second start of the season and his fourth start of the past two years with Joel Embiid shelved Monday due to an ankle sprain. Nicolas Batum (hamstring) is also out, so Reed profiles as a critical component of Philadelphia's frontcourt against Bam Adebayo. Reed is averaging 11.0 points and 5.7 rebounds across three contests when he's logged 20-plus minutes this season.