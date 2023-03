Reed amassed eight points (4-8 FG), 10 rebounds and three blocks in 12 minutes during Friday's 121-82 victory over the Hornets.

Reed grabbed a few extra minutes Friday, cashing in as the game fell into garbage time. Known as a per-minute beast, Reed lived up to expectations, falling two rebounds short of a double-double, and adding three blocked shots. While there is nothing to do from a fantasy perspective, managers can only hope that Reed lands in a more favorable situation at some point.