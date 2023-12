Reed will start Friday's game against Boston, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Joel Embiid (illness) is sitting out Friday's game, so Reed will start at center with Marcus Morris replacing Nicolas Batum (finger, out) at power forward. Reed offers plenty of fantasy upside, particularly in category leagues. In his last outing against the Pelicans on Wednesday, Reed had nine points, five assists, four rebounds and one steal.