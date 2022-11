Reed posted zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, one steal and one block in nine minutes during Thursday's 104-95 loss to the Hawks.

Reed has yet to score over two points in any game this season. Despite optimism before the season that Reed would be an impact player off the bench for the 76ers, Montrezl Harrell has gotten the majority of backup center opportunities through the first 12 games of 2022-23.