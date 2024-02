Reed amassed 18 points (7-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one block over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 109-104 loss to Miami.

Reed continues to produce on the glass since entering the starting lineup with Joel Embiid (knee) out of action. Over his last last five starts, Reed is averaging 12.2 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks over 30.4 minutes per game.