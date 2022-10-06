Reed scored five points (2-5 FG, 1-1 FT) to go along with six rebounds, two assists and four steals in 18 minutes against the Cavs on Wednesday.

Reed continued his solid play on Wednesday by contributing in multiple areas. While he only scored five points, four of which came in the first half, he played a major role on defense with three steals in the second half, including one on a bad pass from Mamadi Diakite with 0:46 left in the game to help the Cavs hold onto a narrow two-point lead. The 6-foot-9 small forward continues to show that he has the ability to grow into a solid player for Philladelpia as they head into the 2022-2023 regular season.