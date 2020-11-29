Reed agreed Saturday with the 76ers on a two-way contract, Justin Grasso of SI.com reports.

The 6-foot-9 power forward, whom the 76ers nabbed with the 58th overall pick in the draft earlier this month, will be able to spend up to 50 games at the NBA level in 2020-21 under the conditions of his deal. The DePaul product posted some intriguing numbers on the defensive end during his final season of college basketball, but he may have a tough time emerging as a regular in the rotation in his first NBA season.