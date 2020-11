Reed was selected by the 76ers with the 58th overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft.

The 21-year-old decided to turn pro after a fantastic junior season at DePaul, where he averaged 15.1 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 1.9 steals and 1.6 assists. Philadelphia doesn't have a ton of frontcourt depth with size, so Reed could make the roster as a reserve option.