Reed posted 31 points (13-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, one steal and one block over 34 minutes in Sunday's 108-101 win over Agua Caliente.

Reed has now recorded double-doubles in each of the first three games of the G League season, averaging 24.7 points and 11.0 rebounds over 33.0 minutes per contest during that time. While the 21-year-old wasn't involved with the parent club this year, he's been a key force for the Blue Coats early in the season.