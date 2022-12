Reed closed with nine points (4-4 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 14 minutes during Wednesday's 113-85 loss to the Cavaliers.

Reed scored eight of his nine points in seven first-half minutes. He is 11-for-12 from the field over his last three contests and is averaging 7.0 points per game in that span. After playing just 7.2 minutes per game in his first 11 appearances, he's seen an uptick in minutes of late and is averaging 19.3 minutes over the last eight games.