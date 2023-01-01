Reed had two points (1-5 FG), three rebounds and one block in four minutes during Saturday's 115-96 win over the Thunder.

Reed logged fewer than six minutes for the 11th straight game, continuing what has been a disappointing season. On the surface, it appears he should be getting playing time over the likes of Montrezl Harrell. Unfortunately, that has not been the case despite the fact Harrell has been nothing short of disastrous. Reed clearly has no place in most fantasy leagues but he is a player to watch should he supplant Harrell at some point down the track.