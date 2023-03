Reed registered 16 points (7-7 FG, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 17 minutes during Monday's 116-111 loss to the Nuggets.

With Joel Embiid (rest) out, Dewayne Dedmon drew the start at center, but Reed saw more playing time and outproduced the veteran backup. Embiid is expected to be back in the lineup Wednesday against Dallas, so despite the near double-double, Reed doesn't have much fantasy intrigue moving forward.