Reed ended with 12 points (6-6 FG), 13 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 133-103 win over Orlando.

With Joel Embiid (foot) missing a fourth straight game, 76ers head coach Doc Rivers once again deployed a center platoon of Reed and Montrezl Harrell. Though Harrell has started all four games, Reed has matched or outpaced him in minutes on three occasions and offers the more intriguing fantasy skill set of the two players at this stage of their respective careers. While Embiid has been sidelined the past four contests, Reed is averaging 10.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, 1.8 steals and 1.5 assists in 25.8 minutes while shooting 73.1 percent from the field. The 76ers are continuing to evaluate Embiid on a game-by-game basis, but Reed should have value as a steaming option for however long the former is out.