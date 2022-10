Reed ended Wednesday's 119-109 loss to the Raptors with no counting stats over three minutes.

Reed has had minimal playing time for the 76ers early in the regular season, as he's appeared in three of the team's first five games and hasn't played more than nine minutes in any appearance. He was held without any counting stats during Wednesday's loss and is now averaging 0.7 rebounds in 5.7 minutes per game to begin the season.