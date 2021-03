Reed logged 26 points (10-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 28 minutes in Wednesday's 103-97 win over the Charge.

Reed led the Blue Coats in scoring and rebounds once again Wednesday, and he's now recorded double-doubles in three of the last four games. He's averaging 21.9 points and 11.3 rebounds over 31.5 minutes per contest this season.