Reed chipped in 10 points (3-4 FG, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Monday's 119-115 win over the Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Reed got his second straight start in place of Joel Embiid (knee), leading all 76ers players in rebounds en route to a double-double outing in Game 1. Reed, who could start again in Game 2 if Embiid is out once again, has posted 10 points and at least 13 rebounds in two straight games.