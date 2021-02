Reed totaled 22 points (9-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block over 35 minutes in Friday's 115-107 loss to Lakeland.

Reed has remained consistent for the Blue Coats this season, although he had failed to record double-digit rebounds in each of the past two games. However, he returned to form on the boards Friday while also shooting 50 percent from the floor.