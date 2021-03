Reed logged 26 points (10-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals over 37 minutes in Tuesday's 127-100 win over the Raptors 905.

Reed led the Blue Coats in scoring and rebounds once again during Tuesday's semifinal matchup. The 21-year-old will now attempt to lead Delaware to a win over Lakeland in Thursday's G League Finals.