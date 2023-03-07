Reed finished Monday's 147-143 win over the Pacers with eight points (4-4 FG), four rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal in 11 minutes off the bench.

Reed has now played in each of Philadelphia's last 11 games and clearly seems to have surpassed Montrezl Harrell and Dewayne Dedmon as the team's preferred backup center. As was evident in his stat line Monday, Reed possesses the ability to post interesting fantasy numbers on a per-minute basis, but he won't get enough playing time to emerge as anything more than a deep-league option unless superstar Joel Embiid misses time. Reed has eclipsed 20 minutes just once in the aforementioned 11 games, and it came in the lone contest Embiid sat out during that stretch (March 1 in Miami).