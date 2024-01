Reed closed Saturday's 120-109 loss to the Jazz with 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes.

Reed got the start Saturday with Joel Embiid (knee) ruled out ahead of the game, and scored a season-high 16 points on 58.3 percent shooting. If Embiid sits out of Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Reed would likely fill in as the starter again and carry some fantasy value.