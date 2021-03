Reed posted 13 points (6-19 FG, 1-8 3Pt), 11 rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks over 39 minutes in Thursday's 97-78 loss to Lakeland.

Reed had yet another double-double in the G League Finals on Thursday, but he was unable to lead the Blue Coats to a championship. The 21-year-old was one of the most productive players in the G League this season, averaging 22.3 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 31.5 minutes per game.