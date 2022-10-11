Reed totaled four points (2-5 FG), three rebounds, three steals, three blocks and two assists in 18 minutes during Monday's 113-97 victory over the Cavaliers.

Reed turned in another defensive masterclass in the win, highlighting just what he can bring to the table when afforded significant playing time. Unfortunately, his opportunities are likely to be limited during the regular season, capping his overall appeal. Managers in deeper formats would be wise to consider him with a final pick, while those in standard leagues could at least keep an eye on his role moving forward.